Banking on more closures

WITH more than 1,000 bank branches closed across Britain in the last two years the loss of the NatWest in St Peter’s Village is a small part of a growing issue. HSBC alone announced this week that it was to close 62 more outlets as it shrinks its network of branches by a third. From the banks’ point of view the closures are a pragmatic response to the changing way in which many people save and spend.

Almost twice as many interactions with a bank in 2015 were via a mobile app than a branch visit. Mobile and online use is on a steep upward curve as more people choose to bank from their tablet or smartphone.

As ever in the inevitable march to progress, however, there are millions of people being left behind.

Not everybody has access to the internet or a mobile phone and, of those that do go online, not everybody is confident about the security behind banking or wishes to lose that personal touch.

It also depends on what type of banking you do. The small business owner who deals mostly in cash has a vastly more intimate relationship with their bank than the salaried worker.

However, it is unrealistic to hope that retail banks will keep branches open purely as a community service. NatWest’s parent group, RBS, is expected to announce today it has set aside another £3bn to pay off US fines and 2016 will be its ninth consecutive year of loss. The pressure to cut costs and transform the business is huge.

That will do little to appease its loyal customers in the western parishes. Yes, it is easy for the able-bodied and computer savvy to dismiss their concerns and demand that they get online or drive the short distance to a branch in Cobo or Town.

But shortly after the approval of St Peter’s as a local centre in the new Island Development Plan it does damage the village feel cherished by islanders and planners.

The IDP says that for local centres to remain sustainable places within which to live, work and spend leisure time, it is important to maintain and enhance the range of facilities within them.

The loss of the St Peter’s NatWest is a clear blow to that ideal.