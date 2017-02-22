Parishes should not block savings

WHEN it comes to saving money with the waste strategy, any opportunity that presents itself should be grabbed with both hands.

One of the focuses of debate last week was how kerbside collections will be run and the potential to save up to £250,000 a year if it was done on an island-wide rather than parochial basis.

It had been flagged up in the waste strategy report.

That was not by accident because it prompted debate and gave the States’ Trading Supervisory Board a clear steer on the mood of the Assembly that they can take to the douzaines.

While some questioned whether the savings really were there, others were much keener to see action.

Assurances given by STSB president Deputy Charles Parkinson that he wanted to work constructively with the douzaines on this issue were just enough to stave off a full-scale States review.

But the parishes should be in no doubt that they should not act as a block to saving householders money if it is only because they want to hold on to some powers.

Responses from them so far have not been overwhelmingly positive, but those concerned that island-wide collections would threaten the livelihoods of the bin men can take some solace from the fact it does not necessarily mean only one operator, nor does it mean things going in-house.

It is nonsensical to leave collection rounds of recyclates based on parish boundaries just as a nod to history and if reform can be achieved constructively, rather than by the States legislating to take control, there are obvious benefits.

It would have been preferable to have more detail, but, like so much of the waste strategy, we are being asked to have faith that the best deal will be delivered against a tight timeframe.

Now that faith has already been severely dented by what has gone before in terms of wildly inaccurate costs.

Showing that value for money has been achieved in the collection rounds might go some small way to repairing that damage before the public has to dig deeper into its pockets to pay for the new strategy.