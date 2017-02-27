Hard work has paid off

THE announcement that Guernsey has been chosen as the jurisdiction from which to launch the first commercial development of blockchain technology for the private equity market is to be warmly welcomed. That the island was chosen above a host of other international finance centres by a prominent US wealth manager demonstrates the Bailiwick’s agility and willingness to try and stay ahead of an ever-faster moving curve in financial services. The Economic Development president was absolutely right when he said that this could ‘sensationalise the island’ when he made the announcement at the recent Awards for Achievement.

As confirmation of Guernsey’s aspirations as a place where successful innovation in the digital sector can thrive, it would be hard to imagine a more ringing endorsement.

Security is a top concern for the financial services industry and the successful development of the commercial application of blockchain technology is currently viewed as something of a holy grail. Blockchain uses a centralised database of transactions that are accessible to all the users on a network – essentially a chain of computers that must all approve a financial exchange before it can be verified and recorded. The reason it represents a leap in financial services technology is because it records the details of transactions of digital currency, making it an essential tool as it can help reduce fraudulent activity.

Guernsey has worked hard in recent years to win a reputation as a well-regarded, well-regulated financial services jurisdiction and much has gone on behind the scenes to lay the groundwork that makes us attractive on the global financial services stage.

The island apparently scored highly due to the close cooperation of government with business and particularly on its connectivity capability, its attitude towards cyber security [the States worked with global experts in carrying out a comprehensive review on cyber security in 2015], data sovereignty, innovation and the proactive approach taken by the island’s regulator.

So while there will always be critics of the island, its connectivity, its government and its aspirations, for now at least the island should feel proud of what has been achieved. If success truly does breed success, the Bailiwick should have plenty to feel good about for the future.