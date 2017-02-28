Mediation offers chance to move on

AN OLIVE branch offered to both the people of Alderney and, more specifically, general practitioner Dr Rory Lyons has been at least partially accepted. While the precise nature of the apology from Health & Social Care is still a sticking point, there is important progress in that both parties are willing to start mediation. HSC president Heidi Soulsby said in her speech to the States that she hoped for a ‘positive response to our genuine requests’.

Her offer included a personal commitment to meet Dr Lyons with the aim of starting mediation.

Dr Lyons, in turn, has stated that he is happy to enter into mediation ‘along the lines suggested by Professor Wilson in his report’.

That means using an organisation such as the British Medical Association as mediator.

Such an option represents a good choice for both HSC and Dr Lyons. BMA mediation is voluntary and non-binding but offers the chance for both sides to speak freely and, rather than acrimonious mud-slinging, it encourages those present to persuade the other of the validity of their case using reasoned argument.

Mediation is not restricted in which issues are on the table so, as part of the dialogue, the thorny issue of what represents an acceptable apology can be discussed.

It also enables some of the other issues highlighted by Professor Wilson to be addressed such as professional and educational support, access to the Mignot Memorial Hospital and compensation for financial loss.

It is a broad forum with no ‘judge’ presiding but one which could lead to a speedy and satisfying resolution and enable not just Dr Lyons and HSC to move on but Alderney residents as well.

Importantly, the BMA say mediation works best when participants move from ‘transmit’ mode to ‘receive’. In other words they expect both parties to really listen and try to understand.

That process cannot start soon enough. Having at last found some common ground with Dr Lyons, HSC must move quickly and purposefully to set up mediation by offering flexible dates and not let busy diaries get in the way.

This is one hurdle to healthcare transformation in Alderney that must be cleared.