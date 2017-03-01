Aurigny shows its compassion

FROM today, islanders facing the sudden death or life-threatening illness of a relative in the UK can apply for a compassionate fare from Aurigny. It is the right move and one that is to be welcomed as embodying the spirit of ‘the islanders’ airline’. At a time of high stress and urgency it is not right that islanders should be faced with paying a punitive price for flights just because they could not foresee the emergency and book early.

In many cases such fares increase the misery for families at precisely the time when most people would want to ease their burden.

To its credit, Aurigny has recognised that and brought in a compassionate fares scheme which should see families paying a maximum of £75 per person each way.

It could mean a huge saving on the last-minute fares currently on offer, particularly when the emergency coincides with a bank holiday or popular travel time.

The scheme also allows passengers to change existing flight bookings when they cannot fly because of an emergency.

Such steps show the human side of the local airline and are a welcome break from the profit-driven cuts in the industry that have seen many reduce services.

In these early stages it is not obvious how many compassionate fares will be handed out and there may need to be changes to how the system will ultimately operate.

It is not clear, for example, how easy it will be to get UK doctors to provide documents proving that the medical situation is critical.

And no doubt there will be some early grey areas about serious illnesses other than strokes and heart attacks where families are convinced that they have been wrongly refused cheap travel.

But with good will and flexibility on both sides and a willingness to honour the spirit of the scheme, Aurigny should win praise and thanks for its bold initiative.

With a report looking at the future of air links due shortly it is a timely reminder to islanders of the benefits of an airline which operates with its community at its heart.