Don’t blame Hands – he’s one of the good guys

Guy Hands has been an excellent brand ambassador for Guernsey, so why has he gone off-message? The blame lies with us, says Horace Camp

AS A VERY young pre-school boy I spent quite a lot of time with my dad out and about on the roads of Guernsey as he drove from field to field doing this and that with the cows, heifers and crops, spread over a wide area stretching from the edge of Town to far-off The Vale. They are faded but valued memories of a way of life that’s bears little comparison with today.

Sometimes we would travel around on the tractor with me sitting on his lap, wedged against the steering wheel. His preference was to use the horse and van, possibly because it made it easier for him to stop and have a chat whenever he saw someone close enough to have their attention grabbed by a loud, ‘Warro John, Bob, Edwin’, or whoever.

Every trip seemed to be punctuated by a lot of chatting and it was during those times I was first introduced to the phenomenon of ‘The English’. I did know an Englishman at the time, my grandfather, but I never associated him as such.

The English were a slightly odd group of people, mostly liked, because on the face of it they were very similar to us. Quite a few of them had married locals and, like my grandpa, they soon became almost indistinguishable from us.

It was their slightly amusing eccentricities which made some of the English stand out and the eccentricity was more marked among the more recently arrived, although some were unable ever to shake off their ‘Englishness’.

The chats, which seemed to go on forever from the perspective of a bored child, covered many topics, usually related to cows or tomatoes. But not infrequently a funny tale about an Englishman would pop up as the chat became more light-hearted.

How I used to wish to hear the phrase that normally would end a chat which had drifted onto the English. The five magic words which meant the chat was over and the next words I would hear would be ‘walk on’ and off we would go. Those words were, of course, ‘Ah, but he’s English, eh’, always said with a smile.

What was it that dragged this memory of the 1950s from the deep recesses of my mind? Nothing other than Guy Hands, an Englishman, writing about Guernsey’s decline and comparing us with the success story that is Jersey. Even worse was his suggestion that Guernsey is a model for post-Brexit Britain – and not in a good way.

Everyone I know who knows Mr Hands, and they are many, say he is one of the good guys: a friend of Guernsey who has given many unpaid hours supporting our business initiatives and a known supporter of our Third Sector.

Many of the points he made are valid and the comparisons with Jersey, though stretched, are not unreasonable. His letter to the UK press is not actually about Guernsey but is all about the UK and the mistake, he believes, that is Brexit.

His view on Brexit is shared by many, his argument not unreasonable and his evidence, on the face of it, backing that argument.

Post-Brexit UK faces a future slippery slope of decline which poor little Guernsey is already on.

Why, then, am I taking umbrage at Mr Hands’ words?

He has been good to this island and this island has been good to him in return. We have been very happy to use his obvious influence in his industry, which is valued by us, by giving him a platform to promote Guernsey.

His work supporting Guernsey Finance and the Guernsey Investment Funds Association has associated him with our brand.

He is an (unpaid) brand ambassador for Guernsey. A very good one. Our target audience respects him and trusts what he has to say about this island. We can send a dozen Lyndon Trotts to London to tell people how good Guernsey is, but they will always take it with a pinch of salt because he would say that, wouldn’t he.

An independent industry giant such as Guy endorsing us is believable.

The very people who trust him will take in and store every view he has of Guernsey. When the time comes for them to place some new business they will have his warm, brand-endorsing words to mind as they guide a client our way.

Guernsey in decline will be the first thing they recall. Will that help us?

Why has Guy, as our brand ambassador, gone off message? Is it because he answers to a bigger brand? Would he sacrifice us, his adopted home, if it would be an advantage to the land of his birth?

Actually, I don’t think so. The blame lies with us.

We have changed the way we view new rich islanders over the years, moving them from a slightly amusing group to the Gods of the Upper Parishes.

We fete them, shower great honorary positions upon them and hang on their every word. We announce their arrival to the four corners of the Earth and we do everything possible to link their fame to Guernsey.

It is possible we were wrong to make fun of them and now we are wrong in worshipping them. There has to be a happy medium. We need to work on developing more Guernsey voices that the outside world will listen to. We may have lazily held people back by over-promoting our English prizes.

Guy Hands is a great man who has worked tirelessly for us and will continue to do so in the future. I suggest it is wrong of us to over-rely upon him and his peers to promote or direct the pathway for Guernsey.

We can’t expect him not to, even inadvertently, favour his homeland over us because, after all, he is English, eh?