Eisteddfod 87: let the show begin

ONE of Guernsey’s great success stories gets under way today with the 87th edition of the Guernsey Eisteddfod Festival. Apart from the Second World War, a festival has been held in the island every year since 1922, giving tens of thousands of talented islanders their chance to shine. It is a remarkable legacy, which is all too easily taken for granted.

For most people – including competitors – the festival just happens, but for the volunteers on the committees and their executive officers it is a yearlong mission to give the arts its rightful place in the winter sun.

However, despite all those arts lovers giving up their time and energy, a festival on this scale does not come cheaply. Sponsorship from individuals and companies keeps it going and every year hundreds of entrants duly reward that commitment by signing up to sing, dance, play, recite, act or speak.

For some youngsters it will be a terrifying one-off, for others the start of a lifelong love affair with music, drama and performance. In time those same youngsters may join the ranks of the stalwarts, who are the glue that holds the festival together, competing to test themselves but also to enjoy the camaraderie of an annual shared love.

Whether that is reciting poetry, speaking Guernsey French, or, from this afternoon, entering one of the music classes, doesn’t really matter. While there is strong competition for the cups and trophies most entrants simply want to do themselves justice and score well.

The warmth with which the island embraces its eisteddfod is often a surprise even to well-travelled adjudicators, who finish a week or more of judging as impressed by the enthusiasm of organisers, entrants and audience as the fine standard of performances.

For arts is another area where the island regularly punches above its weight. From cookery and needlework to silk painting, photography and video – all aspects of last month’s arts and crafts eisteddfod – and on to this month’s feast of music and drama there is much to be enjoyed.

Many will visit Beau Sejour over the next month to cheer on a friend or relative. Many just because it is great entertainment.