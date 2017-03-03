Complaint drama comes to a sad finale

THE curtain finally came down yesterday on a melodrama that exposed serious failings in States’ disciplinary procedures. After two investigations and weeks of political intrigue, fierce denial and confusion, allegations against three deputies were finally laid to rest yesterday. Quite what those claims were is still not clear. All islanders knew was that it has something to do with conversations about Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s ability to carry out his work as a States member given family commitments.

That it should take the best part of two months to get from those exchanges to a decision is not acceptable. That it should take that long when it seems there was not so much as a prima facie case to answer is baffling.

While there must be some sense of relief that the whole matter has concluded it is unlikely that any of the parties – the accused deputies, the two charities which complained or Deputy Leadbeater – considers it an acceptable and timely process.

While it was unfortunate that the public allegations coincided with the appointment of a new chair and line-up of the States Members’ Conduct Panel it would be wrong to lay all the blame for the protracted investigation at that door.

In the end it took just two days and three paragraphs for the new panel chairman to rule that there was no case to answer.

There are now several bodies that should examine their role in this. Policy & Resources for getting involved in the first place and the Guernsey Disability Alliance and Guernsey Community Foundation for taking what were judged to be weak claims so far.

That should be an end to this matter. Deputy Leadbeater has never asked for anything more than to move on. And thankfully, calls for the heads of the two charities to resign if the case was not proved have been withdrawn. It would have been a needless means of prolonging the debate.

Instead the three deputies should get back to their day jobs. Each has a vital role to play in government and the island needs each fully focused on that.

But now the allegations are put to bed the States should set about making sure it brings greater clarity and speed to future complaints.