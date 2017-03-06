Population law reform will evolve

INFORMED islanders are worried. Key businesses are too. And now some deputies are taking stock and deciding the next step in what to do about introducing the new population management regime. This is a major reform that has taken six years of work and been tweaked after extensive consultation to address concerns along the way. Crucially the new system will for the first time give the States at least some control over population numbers, the fabled tools in the toolbox that were so noticeably absent from the current arrangements.

The States had a population policy but no real way of trying to meet it – under the new system it will.

Those behind the proposals will hope that the list released today of which jobs will attract what length of employment permit will go some way to quelling some of the jitters – at the very least it adds clarity for many businesses. They will also hope that through communication they can calm the fears of those who may not have interpreted the new law in the right way.

But as the clock ticks down to when the new regime begins, people and businesses are beginning to wake up to what is happening – now is a vital time for those with the knowledge to answer their questions.

It will not please everyone, nor can it. But the stakes are high. There are warnings of guest workers leaving different industries and of the difficulty that will be faced in recruitment. It is understandable that those voices are being heard loud and clear.

But anyone tempted by the sanctuary of delay should remember not only the inadequacies of what is currently in place, but also take note of those businesses and people that think the States has got it just about right.

Many have already prepared for the new laws introduction and are content with what is on offer. The changes that a few are calling for are a major departure from the control that has been backed.

The law will live and breathe, it can change as time moves on to meet the island’s needs. To do that before it has even been enacted would be a mistake.