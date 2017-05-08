If transport were an election issue

WHEREVER you look election fever is running rife. Last week’s UK local government polls, whilst usually commanding only a stir of interest this side of the Channel, took on far more gravity this time –with many regarding them a sign of things to come at Westminster and ultimately its future approach to Brexit. Yet ahead of that general election on 8 June, we have also watched the race to win the French presidential contest, and considered how the head-to-head fight between a far-right populist and arch-centrist might affect our own future prospects.

Overwhelmingly, the battle of the ballot boxes in every instance – including the earlier EU referendum and re-ignited Scottish independence row – has been dominated by Brexit.

Yet if an election were called in the Bailiwick tomorrow, would exit from the EU headline here too? Certainly the outcome is of major importance, not least with the perceived impact it is likely to have – good or bad – on our finance sector.

But apart from being as best prepared as we can be for Britain’s difficult divorce from the EU, it is – let’s face it – largely a waiting game for us.

Instead, although health and education will always be vote winners, increasingly transport links look like being the defining future election issue in Guernsey.

Whilst the great transport strategy debate – and wait – rumbles on, it will become prime hunting ground for political gains or losses.

We are assured much is happening under the radar, but to the would-be voter there seems only a divided and uncoordinated picture still ahead.

Within the past few weeks we have heard one political board building the controversial case for a runway extension, whilst Policy & Resources is still promising to release its long-awaited strategic review of Aurigny.

In other news, an airline operator has grasped the nettle itself and opened up consultation with business travellers, whilst another new ‘on demand’ airline company plans to start flying commercially in August. Meanwhile discussions about additional ferry services remain ‘ongoing’.

There seems a long way to go before an election-winning transport manifesto can be revealed.