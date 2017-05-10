Celebrating our ‘most incredible’ Liberation

CONSIDERING 2017 was not a ‘big’ Liberation Day anniversary, islanders pulled out all the stops to ensure it was once again an occasion to remember. Guernsey’s national day is a very special event in everyone’s calendar for two reasons. It is first and foremost a commemoration of that wondrous occasion in 1945 when islanders, who had endured years of hardship during the Occupation, finally learned they were free once more.

It was a dark period in the history of the islands but one that has had an incredible outcome.

Seventy two years on from that original Liberation Day we still put out the bunting, we fly the flags and recognise that 9 May is a chance for islanders to celebrate the true meaning of freedom, each person marking it in their own individual way, whether that is to join the thronging crowds in St Peter Port, taking part in out-of-town celebrations or privately at home with friends and family.

This year the occasion was made extra special thanks to a visit from the Band of the Queen’s Division who performed a special anthem in honour of the Battle of Cambrai as they led the Liberation Church Parade.

Their presence was greatly appreciated by the crowds who lined the streets to watch the parade and the band members remarked on how they were proud to have the opportunity to do so.

This was the first year that the Liberation celebrations were the responsibility of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture following changes to the machinery of government after last year’s election.

The itinerary this year were as good as any in previous times, with a full range of events including the ever popular cavalcade of Second World War and classic vehicles, music from a range of talented islanders at LibRock and the traditional fireworks at the close of the day.

Last year’s celebrations were marred by poor weather, while this year the sun shone down.

Yet one thing that never changes is the islands’ appetite to fully appreciate our very special day.