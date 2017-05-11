A chance for community to get planning

IT IS easy to see why it might have been overlooked. When the Strategic Land Use Plan was approved by the States way back in November 2011 there was a lot to take in from this weighty masterplan that would help drive the future direction of our island. There was also a lot of noise surrounding many of its key themes, such as local centres, transport links and housing target areas.

As the ‘strategy’ part of its name suggests, it was designed as a wide-ranging, overarching blueprint into which the detailed high-level States policies and objectives – such as those in last year’s Island Development Plan – would later fit.

Yet among its many grand visions was something that seems to have slipped many islanders by – which is a shame because the principle would appear to be a sound one.

The idea was to introduce within our planning process so-called ‘Community Plans’.

These local mechanisms would serve as ‘conduits’ for harnessing grass roots opinion to help inform subsequent planning decisions in areas where new development was being considered.

Importantly, they would be distinct concepts from the rest of the planning procedure.

The local community would in no way be able to act as a second planning system, yet this could still be a recognised way for communities to come together to have their say and suggest ‘action plans’ for their areas.

Sadly, and rather surprisingly, apparently little use has been made of the Community Plans so far – although islanders do have an Environment deputy to thank for flagging them up at a recent parish meeting.

Whilst accepting the plan was not ‘a magic wand’ it was nevertheless, she said, a chance for people to have direct, constructive input to help shape, protect and improve their local area.

Anyone who cares about how where they live, work and spend time looks like, both now and in the future – as well as about its services, facilities, roads, safety, access to health services, playgrounds, open spaces and social clubs – will welcome this extra chance to have their voices heard.

It seems also a valuable tool that could potentially solve many planning problems further up the road.