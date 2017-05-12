Island needs to overcome travel barrier

A BRIEF glance at the Daily Telegraph’s archive of tourism listicles, as the top 10 charts are known, is enough to warn anyone against taking the ranking of Britain’s 10 Greatest Islands too seriously. Granted, it is hard not to feel some pride at Guernsey’s place at the top of the pile but nobody should believe for a second that it is possible to judge empirically the merits of our beautiful island against the car-free delights of tiny Lundy in the Bristol Channel or the spectacular mountain scenery of Skye. For those with time on their hands – or a thirst to explore other islands – a few clicks away the Daily Telegraph also presents ‘Britain’s 10 Best Islands’. On this occasion, Guernsey fails to make the cut while the honour of the Channel Islands is upheld by Herm in seventh place.

Proud Sarnians will no doubt take great pleasure in Jersey’s absence from both lists, especially with one author’s less than subtle dig that Guernsey is the ‘more sedate’ of the two principal islands.

But if there is a serious point to such ruminations it is that Guernsey has to be grateful for whatever good publicity comes its way, especially when it travels outside of these shores.

For when it comes to tourism there has in recent years been precious little good news to spread around.

A potential holidaymaker searching online could be forgiven for discounting the promised delights of our beautiful beaches, fine restaurants and fascinating history because all they could see on first click were tales of travel woe.

The much-delayed strategic review of Aurigny is supposed to address part of that problem and there are signs that sea travel figures may at last be heading in the right direction but there is a long way to go before the number of visitors to the island matches the evident quality of its offering once they get here.

Price, convenience and stress-free travel are all important parts of the holiday package. All are hard to get right given the small size of our marketplace.

However, fix those and it is clear that Guernsey’s unique charms will do the rest.