Pressure is on to clear backlog

MORE than one month on and there are teething troubles with the population management regime. There also remain strong voices in hospitality concerned about the impact it will have on staff retention and recruitment. They, though, are likely to have to wait until a review in two years’ time to make a case for any serious change.

More immediate are the 1,500 or so applications under both the old and new regime that remain to be dealt with.

That means there are a lot of people and employers who do not have the certainty they need to plan for the future.

Speed can be of the essence in the overseas recruitment process, any uncertainty could be enough to loose quality individuals – it is hardly the ‘Guernsey is open for business’ message that the community and economy needs.

This transitional period – with applications under the old and new regime – means that the promises of a quicker system are not yet being met.

Temporary staff are being brought in to help resolve the situation, something that will put pressure on the budget but at least give some hope to those people stuck in the system.

Much had also been made about the application process being online.

But that has brought with it other challenges with people still calling or emailing to get clarity of what to do under the new rules.

It is only now that a real appreciation of the complexities involved, each individual with different circumstances, has become apparent to many on both sides of the process.

Those running the new regime will be keen to get on top of the application backlog as soon as possible.

While the issues are to do with the mechanics, the critics of the policy itself will soon jump on any weakness.

We have been given no time frame for when things will be back on track, or a clear picture of the resource implications. But time is of the essence – it does not take much for people and business to lose confidence in a system, however much it has promised in terms of clarity and flexibility.