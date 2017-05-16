Festival goes from strength to strength

FOR sheer scale of ambition and slick delivery the Guernsey Literary Festival stands tall among island events. The fifth incarnation of the festival had everything from discourses by famous authors to a cricket match, a comic art masterclass and a junior writing challenge. Every genre was covered, with talks from BBC presenter Clare Balding and one-time hostage Terry Waite to Guernsey’s own explorer Huw Lewis-Jones, rapper-poet Akala and L.J. Flanders, a former prison inmate who developed a fitness regime in his cell.

In keeping with the festival’s desire to reach out to the whole island not only was the range of talks and workshops broad enough to appeal to families and individuals, keen writers and casual readers, but the venues were spread from Castle Cornet to Hauteville House and Les Nicolles prison.

The festival’s steady building of its good name with authors, islanders and tourists over the years should ensure that sponsors see growing value for their investment in the art.

Winning lasting loyalty from sponsors and audiences is crucial in keeping the finances healthy and rewarding the hard-working volunteers, without whom the event could not get off the ground.

There is also reward, of course, in the quality of the talks, readings and poetry which enable culture-hungry islanders to feast on a mix of offerings that a small island cannot expect to self-generate.

And by offering advice and encouragement from professional writers the hope must be that budding island authors and poets will be able to take a step forward in their confidence and abilities.

If there is a question mark hanging over the festival – as with all such events – it is over how ambitious it should be.

How many writers, of what level of fame, how many workshops and events and how frequently should the festival be held?

The answer rests with organisers and sponsors, for it is on their hard work and money that the festival is built. The solid foundations built over five festivals might encourage continued expansion but at some point it will reach a sweet spot balancing effort, reward, risk and cost.