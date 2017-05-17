Jescc project loses control of staff costs

AS PLANS for a single control room for the four emergency services were put into place three years ago islanders were told that ‘the benefits cannot be underestimated’. It was either a misquote or a spokesman getting their negatives in a twist but, in hindsight, it might have been more accurate to say that it was the costs, not the benefits, that should not be underestimated. To be fair, it was not sold as a huge money saver. The benefits were all about response times, efficiency and operational effectiveness.

If there was an expectation that it would save a fortune it was not one fuelled by Home Affairs.

What they did say was that the staffing would match the 20 people employed by the four services. Unfortunately, that has not proved possible as the pressure of keeping a busy control centre manned night and day throughout the year has taken its toll.

In terms of cost the figure that was bandied around was a one-off sum of £300,000 to pay for bringing the four services under one roof. Then there was a 10-year IT contract for £1.5m. to bring all the services onto the same system.

What was not appreciated – or made clear – by those promoting the change was that this was such a revolutionary idea that no one really had a clue how much the ongoing costs would be.

So instead of 20 staff it is now 26 and the annual costs reached an intimidating £1.1m. in 2016.

The overall budget, it seems, was ‘set artificially low’ and Policy & Resources is going to be asked to make up the shortfall.

Given that Home Affairs is referring to stabilising costs rather than reducing them it seems likely that P&R face an ongoing bill of more than £150,000 extra per year.

Perhaps it is a price worth paying for a more effective service that should only get stronger as staffing settles down and teething problems are solved.

But it cannot be acceptable that extra costs of such a magnitude can be billed to the taxpayer without raising eyebrows.

The internal audit will need to address not only how the costs have mounted but why they were so badly anticipated.