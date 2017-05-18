What if there are no big ideas?

ANOTHER States meeting, another quiet day. A 90-minute jurat election, an upbeat financial statement, a few questions and a quick nod through on document duty and cheque imaging. Nothing really to stir the blood. It will be the same in three weeks’ time as the Royal Court Chamber again bears witness to one of the quietest political periods in recent history.

The expectation has been that this is the calm before the storm. That the double whammy of the States Accounts on 20 June and the Policy and Resource debate a week later will cause system overload as deputies, the media and islanders are overwhelmed by multi-million-pound plans with huge implications for the island.

The concern has been that scrutiny, public engagement and the ability to test the strength of those proposals before the summer break will all be stretched to the limit.

That concern is heightened each day as the Policy & Resource debate nears. There are now just six weeks to go before the plan that is supposed to direct Guernsey’s future happiness in both the long and short term comes together.

Instead, the real action is being kept away from the debating chamber as public sector reform gathers pace.

And there is another school of thought, which is perhaps even more alarming than a sudden avalanche of proposals.

What if the committees have no big plans and nothing up their sleeves? With no money to play with it may be the six principal committees are paying more attention to meeting the 3-5-5 budget cuts than in devising ambitious but expensive plans. Better to focus on being frugal than putting forward ideas that have no chance of securing a budget.

Islanders who tire of the States spending money too freely might breathe a sigh of relief at that. It is preferable to do nothing than fritter cash on consultants and vanity projects.

Yet a government treading water for too long is in danger of drowning. Without ambition and ideas the island risks becoming moribund, devoid of energy and vitality.

And as Jescc showed, committees are quite capable of spending money without first coming to the States for a long debate.