Brakes still on despite good figures

SO the books have been balanced across the Channel Islands, the economies are growing and all is right with the world? Clearly it is not that simple. On the same day that Policy & Resources president Gavin St Pier was giving a positive update on the States’ latest financial position – predicting it could record a £5m. surplus by the end of the year, his opposite number in Jersey announced that they have avoided a black hole that was expected to be £125m. by 2019. The messages almost mirrored each other.

States investment performance is strong – Jersey described this as a result of the Brexit bounce.

Public sector staff costs and health spending had been focused on. The economies are doing well.

Then there is the list of buts.

In the short-term, Brexit is one not inconsiderable issue, rising inflation will put pressure on spending, while in the long-term an ageing demographic is a well understood and deeply engrained headache.

In Guernsey, there is a desire to fund benefit reforms to help the poorest in our society and a continued underinvestment in capital projects.

It is always important to remember that balance has been achieved only by cutting capital spend to below targeted levels – that is not sustainable.

While income through ETI receipts, primarily income tax, upon which States revenues rely so heavily, are up on budget so far this year, document duty is down and by the year end is expected to balance this out.

At a committee level, Education, Sport and Culture still needs to find £1.5m. in ongoing savings while Health and Social Care is still fighting to keep the money it has saved to spend elsewhere.

And then we have Aurigny, and a problem which seems to be stuck in a holding pattern.

It was expected to lose £3.9m. this year – that is now projected to be £6.3m. – with any change reliant on a strategic review that at long last went to P&R this week.

Next week’s medium term financial plan will be a reality check for anyone who thinks positive twinklings in the last two quarters are a sign that the brakes should be taken off.