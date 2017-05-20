This Assembly has the acceleration of a Del Boy motor

There’s been a fair bit of planning and a lot of talking, but a year on from the election former deputy Peter Gillson is keen to know what the current Assembly has managed to achieve. And he gets a helping hand in his analysis from Hansard...

IT IS a year since the current assembly of deputies took office, full of enthusiasm, energy and optimism so it is opportune to consider the achievements of the past year.

Well, that didn’t take long. What shall I write about now?

OK, I accept that I am being a little unfair. It takes a while for any new government to get up to speed, but this one does seem to have the acceleration of a Reliant Robin.

Given my financial background, a good place to start considering their political achievements is States finances, which have been a bit of a rollercoaster.