Tell us who makes us all proud

JUST two weeks into our Pride of Guernsey Awards search and entries are starting to roll in for those in our Bailiwick doing extraordinary things every day. We want to hear about islanders who rarely, until now, receive a mention, yet without them our home would not be the great place it is. This year’s nomination period has started later and is shorter than for our inaugural awards, so make sure you don’t miss the chance to put forward someone you think should be acknowledged.

All those nominated will be featured in the newspaper and online, plus you will be giving them the chance to win a prize worth £1,000.

The 12 popular categories first used in 2016 remain the same, namely Emergency Hero, Neighbour, Carer, Parent/s, Grandparent/s, Teacher and Angel (for those working in health care).

We are also searching for the Parish Champion of the Year, those who have overcome adversity, our many young achievers, those who have helped their companies provide the best welcome in the Bailiwick and those whose talents have made a strong contribution to the arts.

Our award partners are all proud local businesses that care about the community in which they operate and know the role people play in its success story – a story that is the envy of many other places around the world.

They are Rossborough, Swoffers, Specsavers, Christies Group, the Channel Islands Co-op, Garenne, Ravenscroft, OCS, Close Finance, Butterfield, Cimandis Foodservice and Moonpig.

Anyone who attended last year’s awards ceremony at a transformed Guernsey Press cannot have failed to see just how much being thanked by their fellow islanders meant to the finalists.

They and their efforts were the undoubted stars of the show and we know there are many more people who deserve this kind of thank-you too.

It takes just a moment to register your nomination on prideofguernsey.com, or to fill in the forms appearing in the paper and at various outlets around the island. The closing date is 30 June and those nominated last year can, quite rightly, be nominated once again.

Remember, your entry could make all the difference.

Don’t let this opportunity to help us celebrate the wonderful local heroes among us pass you by.