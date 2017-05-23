Black hole still casts a long shadow

IT WILL be some time before even a fraction of the ramifications of the triple whammy of States reports released yesterday is understood. At 350 pages and 100,000 words it is a formidable document that outlines upcoming spending plans and identifies some big projects of the future. The ambition for the Policy & Resource plan was to be ‘reasonably straightforward, flexible and un-bureaucratic’.

That is open to question.

What it is not is easily digestible.

The States recognises that and promises a summarised version once it is approved by deputies.

But given the importance of a document that is intended to set the island’s direction both in the short term and for decades to come it will be important over the coming weeks to examine and test the strength of each committees’ arguments before they are set in stone.

What is already clear is that the island is about to embark on another major attempt to shift its finances more firmly into the black.

Via savings in the public sector and some new ‘targeted’ taxes and hikes in existing ones the States plans to pour £40m. more into filling its black hole.

It is an ambitious target and not one that will pass without some pain either in the public sector or in the homes of taxpayers.

But the alternative painted by Policy & Resources is bleak. A £70m. structural deficit as the population ages and medical costs rise is not something the island can put off addressing.

After the positive messages about budget surpluses in 2016 and, potentially, 2017, the prospect of new taxes and a redoubled effort will not go down well in many quarters.

The States will have to work to persuade islanders that they have done their sums and there is no alternative.

They must also keep their side of the bargain and bring home the promised £26m. in efficiency savings from the public sector without resorting to cuts in services and a raft of new charges for service users.

Failure to do so will shift the black hole burden unacceptably back onto islanders’ shoulders.