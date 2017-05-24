Plan does not help shift silo spending

THE elimination of wasted effort and prioritisation of workload is a mantra that runs through the Policy & Resource plan like a stick of rock. From the executive summary to its ninth appendix – devoted to the culling of redundant States resolutions that committees say are no longer needed – the drive is towards focused government. In the new streamlined States there is no place for such things as vestigial resolutions – some of which date from a decade back – clogging up the works.

Each of the principal committees says it has bought into that. They set out their high level priorities and promise to focus efforts on achieving them.

Some of the objectives are so broad as to be all-encompassing. The danger is they could be used to justify anything and that it is not so much a list of priorities as a rough outline of the committee’s overall mandate.

But if there is a question hanging over the process it is about how the plan helps the States to break down committee silos and look holistically at all the demands on its resources.

How does it allow the States to make a radical adjustment in its focus?

If, for example, deputies wanted to move more money into education at the expense of policing or prioritise the health service by diverting cash from environmental measures how does the plan make that easier?

Each area is worthy but, with a finite pot of money, there has to be unlucky losers.

This plan, however, actively discourages one committee from making a grab for another’s budget.

Policy & Resources makes this clear in its opening statements. Phase 2, it says, ‘should not be used as a process to bid for additional financial resources’. Instead committees should only bring forward proposals ‘that are achievable within their existing resources’.

This leaves committees with a stark choice: when the cash runs short either bin the proposal or drop something else.

While this may help to keep overall demands down it does nothing to address the bigger question of how to prioritise across committee boundaries.