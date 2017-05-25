Standing strong with Manchester

MANY islanders will have watched the news coverage of the terrible scenes that have unfolded in Manchester in recent days and pulled their loved ones that little bit closer. What was supposed to be a fun night out for thousands of children and teenagers who gathered to watch a show in the city starring pop singer Ariana Grande suddenly turned into panic and tragedy as a suicide bomber detonated a device in their midst. There are hundreds of families for whom life will never be the same, their loved ones left dead or injured as a result of the Manchester Arena blast.

It is a chilling fact that these type of assaults by extremists on citizens going about their lives in the cities of our nearest neighbours, France and the UK, are becoming increasingly frequent.

Yet the sense of outrage and horror that we all feel does not diminish with each fresh atrocity.

The Manchester attack is particularly sickening because it seems deliberately aimed at the young and innocent as they enjoyed a pop concert.

As the story develops further, and the shock sinks in, we in the Bailiwick stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester. Many islanders already feel a strong connection with the north of England and our links go back a long way.

More than 70 years ago, before the occupying forces landed here, it was to that area that many young islanders fled to seek protection. Evacuated from their island home, hundreds were taken under the wing of northern families and given refuge.

The links that were forged then remain strong today, a testament to the bond between the Bailiwick and the north of England.

Like their grandparents and parents, our young of today have now forged their own links with the city – either through family, as students or as visitors.

That indomitable northern spirit, sense of humour and kindness to strangers is something with which we, as a friendly, welcoming island ourselves, feel an instant affinity.

As Manchester struggles to come to terms with this act of barbarity, and law enforcement agencies there and here urge us to be ever-more vigilant, we stand side by side with our friends in the north.