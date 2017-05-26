Plan presents the vision from six silos

ANYONE looking for a cohesive vision of where this States is going in the next few years will find it hard, if not impossible, to find it in the latest stage of the Policy & Resource plan. What they will discover is a document which is a product of the system that created it – committees locked in their silos with no one brave enough to stand in judgement over all their priorities and pull it together to stand as a ‘manifesto’ for this Assembly. Each committee has interpreted what is needed of them in a different way – which is no surprise as P&R gave only the loosest of guidance.

So each of their efforts varies in quality, detail and coherence.

It mostly lacks the expected golden threads that are needed to see easily where a policy priority links into the overall vision, where the funding comes from and what it will achieve.

There is also no link through to the building projects that they want to embark on.

Creating their elements of the plan has allowed some committees to engage in a valuable exercise of thinking about what they can do within limited resources, and, just as importantly, what they need to drop in order to achieve that.

For others it reads like an attempt to spend more money without going through that pain.

Because of this inconsistency in approach, this is not a document that will allow the public to easily compare each committee’s wish list, or politicians to reshape what is going to happen so that taxpayer money is wisely spent.

This is at a time when the top brass in the public sector talk about the flexibility to deploy staff unconstrained by old committee boundaries, of the need to work collectively to deliver public services.

P&R says this is all a work in progress, subject to refinement and enhancement.

What it lacks is someone looking across the piste at what is proposed and weighing up the different options, taking the lead, for example, in recommending dropping spending in one committee in favour of a project at another.

Instead, P&R washes its hands saying that it does not consider it necessary to include a detailed appraisal of committees’ policy proposals.

Supporters of the consensus model will delight at that – all power to the committee silo.