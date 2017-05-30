Stop-start States in need of a fourth C

MUCH is made in the referendum proposals for island-wide voting of the three Cs – choice, clarity and certainty. The States Assembly & Constitution Committee believes that a multi-question referendum gives islanders the chance to choose their electoral system and bring clarity to an issue that has dogged the island for decades. And by slipping in a 40% threshold above which the States would be honour bound to act, islanders will expect that their vote will decide the matter once and for all.

Looking at the five choices presented there is, however, a fourth C on the table here.

Continuity.

The ability to maintain government momentum.

A year after the general election it is a good time to consider such an issue. For this States, perhaps more than any other, has been a slow starter.

Even now, a quarter of the way through this Assembly’s four-year term, firm plans for the medium and long-term future of the island are in short supply. It will be another month of so before the policy plan is debated and, potentially, years before the detail is worked out and ideas become reality.

Part of the reason behind the delay has been to give new deputies time to learn the ropes, understand the issues more thoroughly and get confident enough to offer solutions.

In three years’ time, that process starts again as the whole House stops work ready for the election. Officially, deputies get a six-week break to run their campaign if they want to get re-elected but, in practice, many deputies have one eye on the election from months out.

The stop-start nature of the current system is something that should be borne in mind when assessing the five options, two of which give the opportunity to get away from the current all-out, all-in method.

Under option E, a third would be elected every two years with deputies serving a six-year term. Under option C half the island would elect half the House every two years.

The downside is that islanders might have to go to the polls more often. But the temptation to bring more continuity to the States could make that a small price to pay.