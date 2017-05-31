States must slay the beast of staff costs

IF THERE is an Achilles’ heel to States finances it is, as ever, in staff costs. While the turnaround from an overall deficit of £24.5m. in 2015 to a surplus of £24.9m. just a year on is a big feather in the cap of States committees – especially when coupled with the first freeze in annual spend for a decade – it has to be tempered by the knowledge that the biggest beast is yet to be slain. As the States gets better at curbing its expenditure elsewhere, the cost of staffing is becoming an increasingly obvious blot on its copy book.

Seven years ago staff costs – which the States Treasurer always reminds us are the largest single item of expenditure – accounted for exactly 50% of government spending.

Each year since, that percentage has grown. It now totals 54% of States spending (£216.1m.)

Despite recruitment freezes and frequent promises to run a leaner ship, the number of public sector staff stubbornly refuses to come down. The 2016 accounts show an increase of either 55 or 71 over 2015 (depending on which year’s accounts you look at) to 4,418 full-time equivalents.

Despite the much-heralded efficiencies of modern government, that is 5% more staff than it took to run government when the gravy train was just coming off the rails in 2008.

Nor is there any sign yet of the middle layer of management being pruned. Despite raising the qualification bar for senior employee gross pay from £70,000 to £80,000 the number earning above that level has gone up from 226 to 256.

Two weeks ago the chief minister again promised to moderate States pay costs. Public service reform is under way and a large part of that can only be considered a success if the wage bill is driven down.

Natural wastage and turnover will play a part, as will moving staff where they are needed rather than recruiting and, as a last resort, redundancies.

It promises to be a challenging time for a disrupted public sector. But it is only by bringing down the costs of government – and staff costs in particular – that the States can turn the one-off gains of 2016 into a long run of good fortune.