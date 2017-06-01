Change needs evidence of improvement

IT IS a world where dramatic change is required in the public sector. But the evidence from the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre, now some £500,000 overspent and rising, and projects such as SAP before it, shows that change does not always come easily to the States. Two years in and Home Affairs has decided that more staff and a bigger budget is the answer at the control centre, while we remain none the wiser as to whether what has been installed is better than what went before.

We are no longer living in a world where ‘it just feels right’ is good enough.

Ask about how costs compare and you are told that it is complex, you are not comparing like with like.

Perhaps the public would be accepting of spending more in times of supposed austerity if the service had improved? But ask about key performance indicators and you are told that not only are there none in place for three of the emergency services, the ones that are in place are not being collected successfully.

Home Affairs has brought in the States’ internal audit department to review the new improvement plan and also, crucially, the original business case against what has been delivered.

That business case has never been published.

There is no intention of publishing the internal audit review in full because it is ‘sensitive’ and they never have been before – all we can hope for is a summary of the findings.

Internal audits focus on managing risk, leaving the real fear that it will not go deep enough into what has happened.

There are no plans to carry out an independent post-implementation review, which would be done by a specialist in the subject.

All these are missed opportunities to offer reassurance.

Home Affairs faces the Scrutiny Management Committee today at a public hearing and Jescc will be one of the items on the agenda. Much now rests on the strength and credibility of Scrutiny. It will eventually get its hands on the internal audit, meaning the committee is now the public’s eye.