Marking the time of those who marched

THIS weekend’s RGLI commemorations will be a landmark moment of remembrance and pride for the Bailiwick. Our island will officially note the contribution made by the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry during the First World War, particularly its role at the Battle of Cambrai and Les Rues Vertes. This year marks the centenary of the November 1917 conflict, which left hundreds of Guernseymen dead and many more wounded or missing.

Plans are under way to mark that key anniversary in France at the site of the regiment’s heroic fighting against a sustained German counter-attack.

On 30 November, a piece of Guernsey granite will be placed at the precise spot in the Les Rues Vertes suburb of the French town of Masnieres. It will signify how for three long days the men, most of whom were family or friends, spectacularly held off the enemy against the odds.

Yet this Sunday will be a chance for all those unable to attend that ceremony to remember the RGLI here, on their home soil.

It will see the people of Guernsey come together to commemorate those who marched away from their beloved island and loved ones on 1 June 1917, by then well aware of the true horrors of the Western Front.

A major programme of events – including a parade down to the harbour following the route taken by the soldiers 100 years ago and involving 300 schoolchildren; a visiting French warship, FS Tenace; plus a Town Church service with a plaque unveiled near to where the regiment’s colours still hang – will ensure we do them proud.

It will be a wonderful moment too for the RGLI Charitable Trust, who saw this centenary year as a ‘now or never’ opportunity.

They have been tirelessly driven to do all they could to help the island remember its brave sons, at home and abroad, and to enable a legacy of commemoration. Their success can be measured by how many different organisations have been brought together to turn this into a reality.

The dark chapter in our history was to touch and change the lives of Guernsey families and affect generations forever.

Now is our chance to remember those men who were determined to defend the freedom we all enjoy today, and for the island to turn out in force to thank them for their selfless gift.