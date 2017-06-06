Islands must be ready for a polling shock

NINETEEN days ago, when Theresa May shocked the UK and announced a snap general election, the result seemed a foregone conclusion. Pundits and pollsters agreed that it was not a question of whether the Conservatives would win, just a matter of by how much. The prime minister was miles ahead of Jeremy Corbyn in leadership ratings and her MPs couldn’t wait to ram home their message of ‘strong but stable’ government.

Protocol demands that island politicians make little comment on which party they would prefer in power but, from an island perspective, there seems little doubt that the Bailiwick was quite content with that.

Such a result guaranteed business as usual on the tax front and kept in power all the contacts that the islands have so assiduously courted as part of Brexit.

While the islands have not been naive enough to ignore Labour’s MPs since the last election, the strongest links are with those currently heading negotiations.

Those crucial talks with the EU start in earnest just 10 days after the election, on 19 June. The Bailiwick has been working towards that date in tandem with the teams at the Ministry of Justice and the Department for Exiting the EU.

Huge effort has been made to ensure that the islands’ interests are not forgotten the minute negotiations start and, while the civil servants will stay in place, it would be disconcerting to have new ministers to brief and new promises to secure during the maelstrom of EU talks.

The position is further complicated by some members of the Labour Party’s open hostility to these islands. Just two years ago Mr Corbyn said that if he were to become prime minister he would ‘shut down tax havens’ such as the Channel Islands.

So it is likely there will be some furrowing of the brows at Sir Charles Frossard House at the recent narrowing of the Tory lead. One poll this weekend gave them a single point lead.

A Labour win still seems unlikely (another poll put them 12 points behind) but the 2015 election swiftly followed by Brexit and Trump have shown that it is foolish to take voters for granted.

The States should prepare itself for all eventualities.