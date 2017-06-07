Silver bullets miss their target

THE metal may change but the metaphor remains remarkably consistent. Three times in the past few weeks ministers have insisted that there is no silver/golden bullet to kill off key problems. The first to reach for their guns was the chief minister. Seeking to play down expectations after two upbeat financial statements Deputy St Pier employed a range of images. First two swallows did not make a summer then the island had not found a silver bullet to kill off its long-term financial woes. An ageing population, welfare reform, capital investment, the costs of Brexit and data protection. The list of fundamental issues was long.

So too were the pressures on revenues: falling fuel taxes, corporate tax changes and a finance base too focused on income tax.

The message was simple: the problems were long-term and manifold and the solutions would be multiple and complex. There would be no quick fix.

The cautionary tone was repeated a few days later when the medium term financial plan was released, this time by the deputy chief minister.

The four-year plan to stabilise the States’ books was ‘unashamedly not radical’. Again there was no single answer, no silver bullet. Only by both cutting costs and raising taxes would the island move into the black.

And the last to warn against hopes for a simple solution was the Economic Development president.

This time the subject was Aurigny and the long-delayed strategic review. Again, islanders were told not to expect a bullet (golden this time) that would protect the Gatwick slots without haemorrhaging money via subsidies.

The suspicion is that any number of the island’s problems could be placed in the ‘silver bullet’ category. Condor, the airport runway, the waste strategy, island-wide voting, secondary education...

Islanders know these are complicated issues. They do not expect a quick and easy fix. What they do expect is thorough analysis followed by a plan of action, debate and a firm resolution.

Delay, dithering and procrastination – as we have seen with all the above issues – solves nothing. Release the Aurigny review, get on with the education plans, employ more people of action and fewer consultants.

The island’s well-earned reputation for practical, decisive and timely government is fast receding into the distance.