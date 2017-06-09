Election result leaves us hanging

ANOTHER vote, another night of turmoil. As islanders tuned in bleary-eyed this morning to the certainty of a hung parliament the realisation dawned that the period of political uncertainty kicked off by the Brexit vote a year ago is only just beginning. With Theresa May’s reputation in tatters and her authority undermined to the point where the UK could shortly get a new prime minister, the Brexit negotiations upon which the islands’ futures depend just got even more difficult.

Strong and stable has been replaced by weak and needy.

There are those who will argue that a weakened Conservative Party is less likely to play hardball with the EU, less likely to end up with the so-called hard Brexit where Britain simply walks away from the negotiating table and into a Wild West where the only sheriff in Dodge is the World Trade Organisation, a town which has yet to accept the Channel Islands as residents.

But at the same time an enfeebled Tory party is more likely to cut deals, to make hard compromises, some of which may not be in the interests of the Crown Dependencies.

The promises and assurances sought and gained by months of hard work by island politicians from government ministers and civil servants may not count for much in the months to come after such a momentous election result when the UK and the Tory party itself are fighting for their political lives.

In that scenario the Democratic Unionist Party becomes kingmaker, giving the Conservatives the majority it requires to govern.

That relationship in turn will come under pressure as Northern Ireland’s own troubled political landscape struggles to accept the powerful new role of the DUP and its pro-Brexit views.

In time those pressures could easily lead to another general election, another period of uncertainty where Guernsey and the rest of the Channel Islands continue to be tossed around the stormy seas of change like rudderless boats unable to influence in what direction they are blown.

Island politicians will put a brave face on it. What alternative do they have?

But the truth is that Mrs May’s gamble to secure Brexit certainty has done the opposite.