Scrutiny duty rests with all deputies

A HEARTFELT plea went out from the president of the Scrutiny Management Committee to deputies last week. Deputy Chris Green challenged them to take more responsibility for government, and in particular its effective scrutiny. It was not good enough for members to wash their hands of the uncomfortable business of critical observation and leave examination of the States solely to Scrutiny Management.

He is right, of course. Each deputy has not only the right but the duty to actively and publicly challenge all aspects of government.

With no party politics it is a vital aspect of the way the island’s parliamentary system is set up that each member takes that role to heart.

Sadly, that currently happens all too infrequently as too many deputies think consensus government means toeing the party line, not making a fuss, burying their doubts and not openly questioning the statements and actions of other members and committees.

Former Bailiff Sir Charles Frossard understood the importance of debate. Although there is no formal opposition, no proposal is guaranteed support. ‘Government is therefore conducted by consensus rather than confrontation,’ he wrote.

However, this consensus means that each deputy shares in the responsibility of everything done in the name of the States. Members, he said, are expected to criticise and oppose proposals.

Without scrutiny by each and every deputy the island’s parliament does not function well.

This Assembly, however, is very quiet and often acquiescent. Too few members are willing to rock the boat.

They will say that their questions are asked in private, in committee rooms or via email. But one of the strengths of the States system is that its business is largely conducted in public, on the floor of the Royal Court Chamber. It is not an executive system where policy is argued out in private and delivered pre-formed.

Deputies may also say they are so busy working in their own committees that they do not have time to look over the parapet at the work of others.

Perhaps, but the States suffers for it and more is expected.

The States needs more deputies willing to make waves (and political foes) by doing their homework and asking those awkward questions.