Good review grounded by division

THERE is a great deal of common sense in the strategic review of Aurigny. What a pity that it has been presented so badly. After a long delay islanders are left playing spot the difference between two reports totalling 20,000 words. The danger is that the good work done by the six panel members will be undermined because they could not hammer out enough compromises to present a single vision. Division creates doubt and weakens arguments.

As it is, the differences seemed more nuanced than fundamental. Where one side is diplomatic, the other uses harsher language to drive its point home. Points about selling the jet and pricing changes could have been dealt with via an appendix or footnotes.

Such sticking points should have been thrashed out in the boardroom – to the benefit of all.

But they weren’t and we are where we are.

Thankfully, that’s not a bad place. Policy & Resources, left with the unenviable task of tying together the threads, has delivered a series of recommendations that, if implemented, could breathe new life into the island’s ailing air links.

Much of it makes so much sense the reader is left wondering why it took a fractious review to get to this point. Most of this should have been done years ago.

Of course Aurigny’s fleet needs review. It has so many types of aircraft to service that its hangars look like Ferrari HQ they are so full of engineers.

And, praise, be, let’s fill those empty plane seats with happy islanders who have not been ripped off for daring to buy their ticket a few weeks late.

Extend the airport opening hours on busy nights? Yes please.

Protect routes from damaging competition? Yes, provided the monopoly cannot be abused.

Keep the Gatwick slots? Yes, while there is a risk of losing them.

And get rid of some of those loss-making routes. If another airline can make a profit good luck to them.

Aurigny’s main job is to service Gatwick and be a backstop for Alderney. It does not need an extensive network to justify itself.

If that means a slimmer, profitable airline then so much the better.

We can all agree on that.