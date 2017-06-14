Do not expect ideas to take flight soon

BEFORE we all get excited about the prospect of cheaper fares, more flights on busy days and paying fewer taxes to support Aurigny a note of caution. As with everything about the island’s government, nothing is going anywhere fast, especially on an issue about which everyone has a view. A timeline for this week’s strategic review should enlighten anyone hoping for rapid change.

Despite the Aurigny review being identified as a top priority soon after Policy & Resources’ first meeting in May 2016 it has taken over a year for the results to be published.

It took months even to set the review’s terms of reference and the panel did not convene until September.

With air and sea connectivity cited as the Bailiwick’s ‘number one strategic policy challenge’ the review has stayed at the top of the States ‘to do’ list ever since.

At first the plan was to get a report based on the panel’s findings before the States in early 2017.

Not only has that deadline come and gone as the two factions split but the promise of a States report has disappeared.

Instead, three committees are to pore over the recommendations and ’officers are to prepare a series of options that respond’.

So far, so opaque.

Once the responses have been considered the committees (plural) will ‘adopt a position on a way forward’.

We are told that it will take time for that detailed response to be prepared.

That is no doubt true given that, into that pot-pourri mix of three committees, has to be added the Alderney Liaison Group and the Aurigny board.

It seems a long time since Scrutiny called for a clear lead department to take responsibility for air links.

The danger is that a review full of positive ideas will turn into just another pointless exercise after which those resistant to change will find it all too easy to slow progress to near paralysis.

As with sea links, as with education, as with waste, the States’ inability to act quickly and decisively creates nothing but frustration.

It is not what this government does that concerns so much as what it doesn’t.