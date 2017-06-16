Was there not a better way than poison?

SEVERAL questions spring to mind when considering the matter of poison being laid around the airport, the most pertinent of which has to be ‘who on earth thought this was a good idea?’ A plan to quell the vole population, hatched in consultation with various bodies, including animal welfare organisations, environmental groups and Guernsey Water, has led to the distribution of thousands of sachets of rat poison in the area. While the risk of a bird strike may be legitimate, tackling it in this way – even if nothing had gone wrong – smacks of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.

Was it necessary to kill the voles? In the UK it is illegal to harm, capture or kill the tiny mammals, and their habitats are also protected.

Was trapping considered as a more environmentally and conservation-friendly option?

Was it a good idea to use poison? It doesn’t look that way.

At least one of the sachets found its way onto private land, where it was eaten by the landowner’s dogs, resulting in the near death of one of the animals and severe sickness in the other.

While the animals are expected to recover, the same cannot be said of the landowner’s hay crop, which was destined to be used as feed for horses, and has had to be destroyed lest it be contaminated.

It is believed, but not certain, that the poison ended up in the field because it was picked up by a bird and dropped. According to the airport director, this was not even considered as a possibility. This exposes a gaping flaw in the plan. Poison is an indiscriminate method of pest control and has placed other wildlife, hedgehogs and birds, as well as domestic cats and dogs, at risk.

If poison was the only option, should it have been better contained? Although it wasn’t left lying in the open, the decision to stuff it into thatches of dead grass has proven to be unwise, if not downright foolish.

To scatter thousands of bags of rat poison without alerting residents in the area is not just foolish, however, it is dangerous. If a child had picked up a bag the consequences could have been much worse.