Live stream could turn into a flood

THOSE who ‘tuned in’ to the States’ first experiment with live streaming showed an appetite for political engagement that deputies would be foolish to ignore. While two dozen or so islanders made the effort to go to Les Cotils on Thursday evening to hear the States Assembly and Constitution Committee explain the value of a referendum on island-wide voting, they were joined by scores of others online. In total, the webcast has been viewed almost 2,000 times.

Granted this was the States’ first dabble with such technology and that will not be 2,000 unique users.

And it is doubtful many stuck around for the whole two-hour Facebook webcast.

But you could equally counter that this was a fine summer’s evening and that the subject matter, while interesting to many, does not capture the public’s imagination in the manner of, say, the 11-plus.

The potential of a controversial subject – school closures spring to mind – streamed on a wintry evening to bring local politics direct to the homes of thousands of islanders is an exciting one.

Hopefully, then, this will not be a one-off. Other bodies should take a lead from Sacc and look for opportunities to take meetings beyond the usual mix of a few community-minded islanders and a handful of deputies.

But it goes further than that. Fed by YouTube, Twitter live and Facebook, public expectations of engagement are changing. More people want to be able not only to hear but see what is going on – and to do so from the comfort of their sofa.

The ease with which this meeting was ‘televised’ challenges traditional notions of broadcasting and, like everything online, makes it readily available.

Three years ago the States removed rules preventing the televising of their meetings. The hope was that the media would fill the vacuum and broadcast or stream every meeting.

Sadly, there are no signs that a contract is near being signed.

The States should now consider making it happen themselves. Ideally, it would match the quality of Jersey States’ webcasts, which are archived speech by speech so islanders can pick and choose what to watch with links to the relevant reports.

The States wants people to engage. This is a prime opportunity.