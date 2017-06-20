Ringing the changes on mobiles

THE watchdog’s move to open up Guernsey’s mobile phone market to other operators will ring welcome bells with many islanders. As our story yesterday revealed, the boss of the Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities, combined regulator for Guernsey and Jersey, has branded the existing situation on phone contracts ‘unsustainable’. If the move comes into force it could potentially transform the local pricing model overnight. And surely even the telcos here must think it is only a matter of time before things change, after Thursday’s EU ban on roaming charges.

While it means European Union residents – not Channel Islanders – can now use their phones anywhere in the EU without incurring extra charges, it seems at least two major UK operators want to extend their contract deal across the Channel to Guernsey and Jersey. In simple terms, by buying a UK sim card islanders could, in effect, permanently roam in Guernsey and Jersey.

Most of us have become conditioned to accepting that higher costs are the price you pay for living on a beautiful island. But when essential devices – as mobile phones have become – are a struggle for some to pay for, it is only natural to look for better deals elsewhere.

Before now, shopping around meant swapping your SIM on reaching the UK. Now that could all change. Anyone stung by an expensive accidental roaming charge, for example, will be particularly keen to see a shake-up.

Others may feel a loyalty to their local operator – and those they employ – over bigger anonymous phone giants which, after all, have everything to gain by entering our market compared to any benefits our providers might glean from the UK. Those same local providers have also invested heavily in infrastructure, development and the community.

But loyalty can only go so far. With living costs biting across the island, no-one can afford to ignore other options. Under any change the challenge for current telcos will be to ensure they are competitive enough to retain and attract customers.

Perhaps charging UK telcos to use their infrastructure could prove a lucrative opportunity. Either way, no-one wants to see more masts.

What happens next will be an interesting call.