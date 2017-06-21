Time to think about sentences

AS one deputy calls for a review on whether short-term prison sentences are time well spent, there will be some who fear it is a sign of the island going soft on crime. After all, one of the Bailiwick’s key distinctions is its low crime rate. Part of that comes from a commitment to protecting the status quo, where crime – not least drugs and violence – are met with a zero-tolerance approach. Our sentencing policy echoes that stance and largely acts as a successful deterrent. Yet it does inevitably lead to many short-term sentences – those lasting less than a year – being handed down.

A comparison with the UK shows the ratio of such sentences in Guernsey as significantly higher here – at 37% in Les Nicolles compared to 8% on the mainland.

While drawing analogies with UK prison populations is inherently difficult, it inevitably raises questions as to whether this is the best way to deal with and rehabilitate low-risk offenders.

No-one would argue that dangerous prisoners or those guilty of serious crimes should be imprisoned. Yet we should think more about whether incarceration and potential exposure to those offenders is really the right way to deal with others serving short sentences for minor crimes.

Too often the resulting lack of time to rehabilitate and the disruption to home, work and relationships prison brings can lead to a spiral of homelessness and a greater likelihood to re-offend. And that is before the financial cost to the taxpayer.

Already the introduction of the Community Service Scheme has provided an alternative sentencing option.

With a clear amendment to the Policy and Resource Plan now on the table calling for more non-custodial solutions to be fast-tracked onto the agenda – and work already under way on this by Home Affairs – we could see a major change to future penalties and the shape of our prison population.

Despite the ‘holistic’ research and consultation work being done by Home, it cannot hurt to have a specific amendment on this area of justice policy.

What must be assured is that islanders have confidence in any new sentencing system and that public safety comes first.