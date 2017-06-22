Hidden story to capital spending

ONE of the key debates to be had as the island looks to its future is the level of States investment in infrastructure. It has been a recurring theme in recent years as spending in this area is cut to help move towards a balanced budget. That is unsustainable in the medium to long term. To see just how far things have gone, go back to 2012 when the States spent £61.7m. on projects which included the runway work and Les Beaucamps High School.

In 2013 the total was just shy of £50m. as these projects continued and work on the new mental health and wellbeing centre at the Oberlands got under way. This sank to £18.2m. in 2014.

Last year, £31.5m. was spent from the capital reserve, but this masks another story. Of that, as Deputy Charles Parkinson highlighted on Tuesday, the vast majority went to Aurigny’s parent company Cabernet to cover losses.

The money was simply written off, with just £6m. spent on actual infrastructure.

No major projects, with their associated knock-on benefits to the construction industry and wider economy, were happening.

Next week the States will debate its capital prioritisation plan for this term. Unlike its predecessor, it does so with no major work under way, leaving an inevitable lag.

If previous experience is repeated, it matters little how much money is in the pot or what the intended timetable is.

Last term’s list was beset by project planning delays, which opened the door for the money to be hived off in what was seen as the wider interest.

The States introduced rules in 2009 to govern how it spent money – it has been working to a target of annual capital expenditure averaging 3% of GDP.

Only once since 2006 has the target been achieved in any one year, let alone hitting it over a longer period.

For some, the States simply is not generating enough revenue and a fundamental rethink of corporate and personal taxes is required. For others, it has not done enough to make savings elsewhere, while others will question whether the capital spending target is realistic in the first place.

Next week we will find out much more about where this Assembly stands as a whole.