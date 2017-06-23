States risk farce on ‘referendum’

So Guernsey will have a ‘referendum’ on whether to move to some form of island-wide voting. But after the States decided it will not be bound by the result in any way, the question remains how many people will now go to the trouble of heading to the polls. The message from the 19 deputies that tipped the debate was that, after a decade of indecision, we need your guidance – but not that much.

There is now no clear indication of what this Assembly believes is a reasonable turnout on which to base their final decision for or against reform.

What we are left with is little more than an admittedly elaborate consultation exercise and room for endless bickering on interpretation once the results are in.

All the inherent difficulties remain within the five options voters will be asked to decide between.

If we have a full island-wide system, how do you ensure the electorate can make an informed choice about the candidates?

If the move is in favour of a split between island-wide and district representation, do you simply create a two-tier Assembly?

Will the electorate stand for going to the polls every two years to elect a third of the States?

It is hoped that the campaign that will ensue for each option will test all these issues to breaking point – but that is equally reliant on this issue now capturing the public’s imagination.

Yesterday’s vote threatens that.

The States Assembly and Constitution Committee went into this week’s debate fearing that members may prefer a simple ‘yes/no to island-wide voting’ referendum that would give no help as to the system.

They also foresaw moves to cut the options going to the electorate.

The desire was to ensure choice, not restrict it.

Sacc’s members may even have feared some tinkering with the 40% turnout threshold that was designed to dictate at which point the referendum would become politically binding.

But it would have been blindsided by a vote ditching any responsibility to back the option favoured by the public.

That means there is trouble ahead.