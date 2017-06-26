Deputies have been put on notice

At the start of the last States meeting members were given what can be described as a friendly dressing down and timely reminder of how they should be behaving in debate. It follows the observations from more experienced hands of how standards were slipping with the new intake. Delivered in good humour, it was a rare if not unprecedented reminder by the Bailiff who had been asked, presumably by the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, to step in.

Debate is a key public-facing aspect of all deputies’ work.

While what members were advised of may seem trivial – waiting to be asked before speaking, not referring to another member as ‘you’ and essentially paying attention to the debate, not their mobile phone or chatting about last night’s TV – it is all part of democracy.

It should all help to ensure good decisions are made.

The States should not turn into something little better than a school playground, members leaping up to shout at one another, trying to score points.

Now they are on notice.

They are also on notice that controls could be brought in on how they use laptops, iPads and mobile phones – no more Facebook or catching up on private work - more fact-checking on the topic under discussion.

There was also a pertinent reminder of a powerful but little-used rule.

Anyone who has followed a debate for any length of time would question why it is not brought into play with abandon.

The presiding officer can stop someone speaking if they are persisting in ‘irrelevance or tedious repetition’ – and the Bailiff has told members they should feel free to point it out to him.

With the monster Policy and Resource Plan up in the chamber from tomorrow it could be one way of controlling what is in danger of being a meandering affair. It is also a debate with the potential for plenty of passion that will need to be controlled when it comes to arguments about the level of tax rises, what should happen to savings and whether to review extending the runway.