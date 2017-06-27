Taking a joint approach

FABLED wisdom suggests that in unity there is strength. And it is hard to argue that striving towards a common goal breeds success. Society is littered with shining examples of trophy-winning sports teams or wealthy global corporations espousing the benefits of achieving clear mutual targets. Yet when it comes to governments, while some political partnerships may buck the trend, others are fragile at best and often destined to fail.

No one reason tends to be to blame – sometimes it can be pure logistics. Usually, though, it comes down to self-preservation and trust.

Which is why news that closer working between Guernsey and Jersey is being hindered by a lack of appetite for confederacy is unsurprising.

Worthy calls for more inter-island co-operation have now become a hardy annual, but real and tangible progress has been prone to stall.

Responding to a Jersey deputy’s recent announcement that we should endeavour to work better with our neighbours on laws and schemes – particularly following the failure to establish an inter-island passenger ferry service with Condor – our External Relations minister sounded diplomatic but unconvinced.

Maybe it was weariness. After all, and putting the boat debacle aside, hopes for other similar associations have also ended up as false dawns – just cast your mind back to the aircraft registry or the bid to burn Guernsey’s waste in Jersey.

Yet there have been positive joint ventures, such as Cicra, the financial ombudsman and on data protection. These have led to savings, efficiencies and a stronger, united voice for islanders.

Differing political terms will always make it hard to forge lasting cross-island agreements – and no-one ever offers to disrupt their own voting system.

Meanwhile both islands have historic dispositions towards fighting their own corners.

So the fear that the latest mission may be equally elusive and confined to yet another States soundbite is perhaps, sadly, inevitable.

Besides, perhaps a bit of isolationism isn’t all bad.

A glance over the Channel at the UK’s Brexit preparations for dismantling ties with the EU shows just how painful political and economic fallout from international divorce can be when well-meant collaboration goes wrong.