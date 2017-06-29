Heather’s message hits home

JUST when we thought we couldn’t be more proud of Guernsey girl Heather Watson, the tennis star delivers a rallying call to young women everywhere that they should ‘feel comfortable in their own skin’. Speaking just ahead of the start of Wimbledon, the British number three’s denouncement of the online trolls who criticised her weight and appearance during the tournament last year, is as powerful as any of her trademark serves. The 25-year-old former Ladies’ College pupil, who secured the mixed doubles title in 2016, also won hearts and millions of fans a year earlier when she came close to a historic victory against Serena Williams, who went on to win the sixth of her seven titles at the All England Club.

This week, her simple words of advice will have landed her many more – not least among concerned parents of youngsters growing up in a digital age of inescapable, unprecedented image consciousness.

Her announcement that you don’t have to be perfect every day, or change your body to look like pictures on the internet, is a breath of fresh air.

Watson’s positive advice wins even more points when she says she too likes make-up and fashion but is more motivated by women ‘showing their strength’ and that ‘sport isn’t just for boys’.

Underlying sexism is nothing new in sport and was around long before social media or Watson first picked up a racquet as a toddler at Kings Club.

Even now on mainstream media it still occasionally rears its head – in 2010 the BBC apologised after a male broadcaster suggested Watson’s friend and team mate Laura Robson could do with losing a little ‘puppy fat’.

Just three years later it was embarrassed again when another male commentator observed that year’s newly-crowned women’s Wimbledon singles champion was ‘never going to be a looker’.

The only way to stop such unjust pressure being heaped on females (even during the heat of intense centre court battles) is to challenge it.

That is a hard slog – but then Watson has never shied away from those.

The player, who became the first British woman to pick up a title at the SW19 club for almost 30 years and to proclaim that ‘sport definitely isn’t about looking perfect’ is fast becoming a role model for not just sportswomen but all women, everywhere.