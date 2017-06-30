Keep kiosk to bolster case for demolition

COMMON sense plays little part in deciding which issues are left to committees to decide for themselves and which must come before the States. Take, for example, the one issue of any note scheduled for debate in September – the Committee for Social Security wants to remove the compulsory retirement age for panel members of the Employment and Discrimination Tribunal. It seems good experienced people are being lost because of an arbitrary age barrier of 70. The committee argues that if members are willing and capable they should be allowed to continue.

It is a point with which it is hard to foresee many States members taking issue.

Yet because it is a variance to a legal ordinance it must be presented to all 38 deputies rather than left to the committee’s discretion.

However, when a committee wants to spend more than £1m. demolishing an anti-tank wall at the east of L’Ancresse there is no obligation to offer it up for debate.

The plan will fundamentally alter a much-loved part of the island’s coastline yet it is not as important as, in another example, how many St Saviour’s douzaine representatives sit in the States of Election.

The requete forcing a debate on the proposed demolition of 200 metres of the wall is therefore to be welcomed. Deputies, especially those from the north, have a right to test the arguments and judge their validity.

However, those who expect a change of heart at Environment & Infrastructure as a result have not been paying attention. From environmental taxes to transport strategies no committee allows itself to be pushed around by the States.

It is nigh on impossible to force a committee to act against its will. The best that can be hoped for is delay.

So even if the requete is successful Environment will stick to its guns and the case for demolition will be made.

What it may be forced to concede, however, is that the States has a duty to commit to a plan that ensures that not just the toilets but the kiosk are either maintained or moved. Their casual loss is unacceptable.

Do that and much of the opposition may be undermined as surely as the wall itself.