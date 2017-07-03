Site must have chance to bear fruit

IT IS no surprise that some sites have long been riper than others for tourism development, which has made the slow demise of the former Strawberry Farm depressingly predictable. That its owners are now calling for a change of use for housing was equally expected. Any chance that an investor would have the appetite to sink millions into an alternative leisure attraction at the site under current restrictions is hard to imagine.

Even the Chamber of Commerce’s tourism and hospitality champion accepts that it is difficult to make a business case for saving it – particularly in the industry’s current climate.

What is harder to forecast is Planning’s response to the potentially landmark application – in the same way the Green Acres ruling eventually allowed a dementia care home to replace a hotel.

There is no denying the island needs more houses, while this facility – once home to shops, businesses, heritage crafts and produce – has struggled for years.

Way back in 2008 it was appealing for more flexibility. A litany of problems were blamed, from a draconian TRP to a failure to secure a longer liquor licence when pub hours elsewhere were extended to 12.45am.

Even then just three of 13 units were sub-tenanted. ‘The whole place isn’t viable’, its tenant concluded.

Today the stalemate and decay continues, while the site’s neighbours grow increasingly concerned about future use and traffic implications.

Meanwhile, the diagnosis from Chamber’s spokesman sounds eerily similar when he points out that ‘the reality is one of viability in 2017’. Making sure future decisions are based on now and not how things used to be feels like sound advice.

But almost 10 years on will the planners listen?

The dilemma will be finding a solution to work with tourism’s 2015 strategy to ‘develop the island’s product offering’ and support family attractions.

Modern tourism and visitor expectations have changed beyond all recognition since 1974 when the Hanging Strawberry Farm, as it was originally known, opened down a country lane in St Saviour’s.

While it is clear the project has fatally withered, the need for an economy-boosting rise in tourists to 400,000 by 2025 remains strong.