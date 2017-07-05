Learning lessons from inquiry

IT WAS dubbed the Channel Islands’ ‘House of Horrors’ and, tragically, the long-awaited report into historic abuse at Haut de la Garenne children’s home has endorsed that reputation. Three years on from the launch of the £23m. public inquiry chaired by Frances Oldham QC, we now appear to know the full extent of the shameful failings of Jersey’s child care system, particularly at the notorious institution which was also home to several Guernsey youngsters. Inevitably, the stories emerging from witnesses in Jersey of the sexual, physical and emotional abuse meted out by ‘toxic personalities’ also brought forward harrowing testimonies from people here.

That they have finally been listened to may bring some comfort.

Yet feelings of anger and injustice are more likely to be the overriding emotions – despite the States of Jersey’s unreserved apology to those children who were ignored while ‘unpalatable truths’ were swept under the carpet.

This categorical acknowledgement, that it failed to protect the most vulnerable in its community, has followed the damning revelations of the Operation Rectangle police investigation, which uncovered 553 alleged offences, 315 of which were said to have been committed at Haut de la Garenne.

While it identified 151 named offenders and 192 victims, just eight people were prosecuted for 145 offences. Of the seven convictions, four of them related to Haut de la Garenne.

For those demanding truth, the extensive police probe followed by this inquiry – whose panel sat for 140 days and heard from more than 600 witnesses – will have helped by lifting the lid on the decades of ‘persistent failures’ by those in charge.

The public castigation within the report’s 832 pages of what it has denounced ‘the Jersey Way’, and its litany of urgent recommendations over current practices, will also offer some vindication.

But nothing can ever atone for the damage and suffering endured by those who looked to the authorities for care but were abandoned.

Lessons must be seen to be learned if confidence is ever to be truly restored.

Until then this abhorrent, condemnatory chapter in Channel Islands’ history continues to cast a long and dreadful shadow.