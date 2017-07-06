Challenges remain for Education

NOW that a £108m. plan to transform secondary and post-16 education has been revealed it is time for the public to have their say. Education Sport & Culture are keen we move on from the selection debate and concentrate on how the new system will be delivered. Whether that stance survives with the plans now out in the public domain, and with a committee who do not all believe scrapping the 11-plus is the right way to go, is one of the tests of this next stage.

We can also expect some professional opposition to the delivery route preferred by this committee – that is touched on in its report where, for example, some would prefer to keep a secondary school and sixth-form centre together at the Grammar site and others question plans for post-16 education.

Given the serious questions asked about the current costs of running the College of Further Education and the Guernsey Training Agency and how they relate to the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies the post-16 set-up requires some serious examination.

What remains unclear amid talk of more detailed work being needed is whether Education has come up with a value-for-money solution.

We were assured repeatedly last term with the La Mare project that it was the best way forward, yet now key elements of plans for the site have been dropped.

Education has form for admiring gold- plate.

Remember too that ESC want a commitment for a major chunk of the money to be spent on all building projects this term – and a commitment it expects to continue with a brand-new set of States members next term.

Straddling two Assemblies is an inherent danger, as demonstrated with other projects in the past, and a symptom of past failures to come up with a coherent solution. Even before the proposals were released, Policy & Resources hinted strongly that it thinks costs can be reduced.

The whole scheme will cause an unprecedented amount of disruption to thousands of students’ education over the course of seven years. This will be a major concern to all parents, whether they support comprehensive education or not.

And the missing link in all of this big picture – what will the future relationship with the colleges look like?