Hoping Heather makes history

WHEN it comes to bouncing back, Guernsey’s very own Wimbledon star is a past master. Just when many had written Heather Watson off, she serves up a string of performances that show it’s still very much game on for the 25-year-old. Now through once again to the third round of the All England Championships, later today she faces Victoria Azarenka and another tough test of her resolve and reinvigorated form under her new two-man coaching team.

On Wednesday as she dedicated arguably her best SW19 performance to her mum, who with her dad is credited with assisting her journey from Guernsey prospect to international sportswoman, islanders were already hoping she would finally take the next step and reach the fourth round.

Hitting her target of making the second week of a Grand Slam is a dream she has long had in her sights. And world number one and former doubles partner Andy Murray believes it is achievable, suggesting that while getting to the third round is good, Watson is capable of doing more than that.

It will certainly be a thriller, but as we know she is no stranger to drama.

Local fans still recall being glued to their TV screens this time in 2015, along with a global audience of six million, as she came close to raising the roof at centre court during her battle against Serena Williams.

She may have failed to stop the ‘Serena Slam’, but her plucky, indomitable spirit won hearts, along with predictions by some pundits that she was a top-10 player. Meanwhile, Williams had responded: ‘I think she should set her goals higher.’

Watson, who has had a difficult 12 months and dropped out of the top 100 before rallying at Eastbourne to reach the semi-finals, was wrong when she told surprised reporters that people don’t find that epic Wimbledon encounter interesting any more. Unlike Wednesday’s game, she views it with no affection because she didn’t win.

But when persuaded that many do still talk of the electrifying encounter – that saw the world No.1 forced to fight back to win from two breaks down in the final set – she is right to announce she will therefore strive ‘to make something even more memorable then’.

Hopefully that might just happen today.