To debate or not – that is the question

CONTROVERSY surrounding Environment & Infrastructure’s plans for the L’Ancresse anti-tank wall lay bare a fundamental question about when projects should be thrown to the States for debate. One of the shifts of thinking contained within the Policy & Resource plan aims to ensure that less, not more, projects are subjected to this type of public scrutiny. Policy & Resources will have delegated authority to approve ‘small’ projects up to £2m. Currently among that list are coastal flood defences, the St Sampson Fire Main, a digital court and a cyber information project.

States Trading and Supervisory Board will also have delegated authority to approve spending of up to £2m. from the ports holding account – on what, we have not been told.

On the surface this is a move that should speed up the work of the States which too often finds itself wrapped up in debating the minutiae and the procedural.

But it is also one that can leave an accountability gap. Sometimes the smallest projects – like Salerie Corner – prove just as controversial as the largest, which have to go through significantly more scrutiny.

We can also get to know very little about what is planned, short of a few cursory paragraphs in a billet which, because of the information it contains, ensures that attention is very much elsewhere.

The most benign sounding projects can have a fundamental impact on the public. This is where we are left to rely on political judgement.

In the case of L’Ancresse, where despite mounting public concerns, E&I are having to be forced to the chamber, that has been lacking.

If E&I are sure they have made the right choices, they should have the answers to the questions that they will face as a result of a debate.

When a vocal part of the public mood is against you, to rely on presentations and then procedural arguments is not enough.

There is not the level of public confidence in the handling of taxpayers’ money to take, what appear to those on the outside, to be shortcuts.

There is also not currently the level of transparency needed as a whole to build that confidence, especially when things go wrong.