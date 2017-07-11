Teachers must be ready to strike deal

TEACHERS, parents and pupils can breathe a sigh of relief at the decision to abandon plans for a strike at Beaucamps today. There is enough uncertainty and discord surrounding education at present without adding to it with industrial action. Parents should be able to rely on their school to look after their children and educate them regardless.

It is, of course, difficult for teachers to take direct action without affecting the education of children and the Beaucamps staff were no doubt hesitant to issue the threat.

However, it was disappointing yesterday to learn that the union was reserving the right to reinstate strike action should negotiations not find a satisfactory outcome.

It would surely have won them more credit with parents and pupils to have taken any threat of industrial action off the table entirely – at least for the course of this negotiation.

They now have Education’s (and the island’s) attention and should be able to win concessions without keeping a loaded gun under the negotiating table.

If the union does not make any headway and the States refuses to budge it should be enough of a threat for the teachers to go public with their grievances and tell the island exactly what it is that is troubling them.

As it is, with Education also keeping silent, parents have been left to guess what has got so under the skin of staff that they would consider taking such a drastic step.

Hopefully, yesterday marked the beginning of the end for this unfortunate dispute. The two sides are talking and, if the management issue was being swept under the carpet and ignored by Education (who, admittedly, have other problems), then the strike threat has worked and got all parties around a table.

But no one in any industry, especially the public sector, should see this as a green light to be quick to brandish the threat of industrial action. Without clear cause and obvious signs that every other option has been exhausted, such a major step can seem provocative, hasty and opportunistic and lose public sympathy.

Once lost, it is almost impossible to regain.